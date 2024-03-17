Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Prussia Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

