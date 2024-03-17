Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24192 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
