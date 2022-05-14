Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
