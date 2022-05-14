Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

