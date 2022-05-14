Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (15)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search