Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)