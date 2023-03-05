Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (3)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. - December 5, 2015
Seller Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc.
Date December 5, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. - May 16, 2015
Seller Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc.
Date May 16, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search