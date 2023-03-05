Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2633 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
