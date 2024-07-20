Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

