Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Möller (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search