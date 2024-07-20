Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service ННР (2)