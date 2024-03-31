Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1869 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 20, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
