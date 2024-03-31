Silber Groschen 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 20, 2004.

