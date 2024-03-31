Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 350. Bidding took place January 20, 2004.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

