Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - June 26, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1869 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search