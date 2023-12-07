Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1869 B (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 26, 2014
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
