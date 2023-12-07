Silber Groschen 1869 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 270. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)