Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF68 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)