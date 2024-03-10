Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
