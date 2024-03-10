Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 705. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
