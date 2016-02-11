Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1868 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1868 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1868 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search