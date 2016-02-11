Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)