Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
