Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2008
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

