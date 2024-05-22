Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)