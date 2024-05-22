Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
