Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)