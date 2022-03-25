Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search