Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31591 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
