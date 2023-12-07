Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1867 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 B at auction Inasta - June 25, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

