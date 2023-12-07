Silber Groschen 1867 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1596 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (1)