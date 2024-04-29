Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
