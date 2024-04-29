Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

