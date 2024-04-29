Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place September 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (11) XF (4) VF (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

