Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WCN (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 32 PLN
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Artemide Aste - January 23, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - March 5, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Nomisma - April 29, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date April 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Nomisma - April 29, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date April 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1865 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search