Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)