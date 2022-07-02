Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13614 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 604. Bidding took place September 9, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 129 USD
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 5, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search