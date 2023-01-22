Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 21, 2011.

