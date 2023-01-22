Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
