Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - June 14, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 14, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Felzmann - February 21, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date February 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

