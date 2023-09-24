Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) No grade (1)