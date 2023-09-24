Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1863 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

