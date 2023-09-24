Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place October 13, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
