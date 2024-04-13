Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Via (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Via - October 16, 2020
Seller Via
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - November 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Naumann - July 7, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1862 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

