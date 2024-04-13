Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Via (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
