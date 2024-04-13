Silber Groschen 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1847 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (5)