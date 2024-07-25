Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search