Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Naumann - September 6, 2020
Seller Naumann
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Silber Groschen 1861 A at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

