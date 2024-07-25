Silber Groschen 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Silber Groschen 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63396 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

