2 Thaler 1865-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 11975 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place July 27, 2002.

