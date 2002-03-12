Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1865-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 2 Thaler 1865-1871 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1865-1871 Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1865-1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 11975 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place July 27, 2002.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1865-1871 at auction Heritage - July 30, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2002
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
2875 $
Price in auction currency 2875 USD
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865-1871 at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
