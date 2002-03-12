Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1865-1871. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865-1871 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times William I. The record price belongs to the lot 11975 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,875. Bidding took place July 27, 2002.
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
