Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
