Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29056 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4726 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2225 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1871 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

