Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3044 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
