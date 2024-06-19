Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Leu (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3044 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction HIRSCH - February 19, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1870 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1870 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search