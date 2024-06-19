2 Thaler 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3370 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 450,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

