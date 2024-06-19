Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3370 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 450,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2015
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1869 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

