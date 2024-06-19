Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3370 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 450,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (22)
- Möller (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3222 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
