2 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (11)