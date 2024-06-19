Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

