2 Thaler 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2034 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
