Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
