2 Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (57) XF (171) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)

