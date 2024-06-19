Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (285) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (15)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (31)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (111)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (35)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 C at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search