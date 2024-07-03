Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • UBS (4)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1867 A at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search