Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (6)
- UBS (4)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
12
