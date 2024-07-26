Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1866 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1866 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint.
