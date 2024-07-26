Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1866 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1866 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1096 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Rapp - May 6, 2022
Seller Rapp
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 C at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
