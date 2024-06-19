Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
