Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1933 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
877 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1866 A at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

