2 Thaler 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 783 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

