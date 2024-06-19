Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (31)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (12)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search