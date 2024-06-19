2 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

