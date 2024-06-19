Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (31)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1865 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

