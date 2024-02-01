Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (8)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9723 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9270 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
