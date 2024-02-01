2 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (3) XF (6) VF (1)