Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1863 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1863 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9723 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
9270 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - July 2, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1863 A at auction Künker - March 6, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 6, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

