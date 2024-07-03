Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Thaler 1862 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

