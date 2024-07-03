Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1862 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,200. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (61)
- Möller (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (12)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5370 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search