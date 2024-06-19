Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2 Thaler 1861 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,037 g
  • Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (30)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4511 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15966 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Prussia 2 Thaler 1861 A at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1861 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search