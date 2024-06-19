2 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (7) AU (20) XF (24) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GINZA (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (30)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)