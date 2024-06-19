Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1861 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,037 g
- Pure silver (1,0717 oz) 33,3333 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1861 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2301 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (30)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4511 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15966 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search