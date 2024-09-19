Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1861-1873. Off-center strike (Prussia, William I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1861-1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
