2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Service NGC (2)