Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1873 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search