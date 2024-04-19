Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search