Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Felzmann - June 25, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date June 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Felzmann - March 12, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date March 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

