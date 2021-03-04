2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 550 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1)