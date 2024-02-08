Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7947 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
