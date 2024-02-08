2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1873 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7947 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2) No grade (6)