Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Zöttl - March 31, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date March 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

