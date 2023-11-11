2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service ANACS (1)