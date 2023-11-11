Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1872
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
