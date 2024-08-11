Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C at auction Heritage - July 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

