2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 851 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)