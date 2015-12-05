Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3606 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1871 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search