2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3606 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition AU (2)