2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

