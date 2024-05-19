Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
