Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 A at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

