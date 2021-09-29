2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (3) PF65 (1) Service NGC (4)