Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

