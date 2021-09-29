Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 C (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4177 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
