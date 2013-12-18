2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)