2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.
Сondition
