Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark B. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 18, 2013.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Künker - December 18, 2013
Seller Künker
Date December 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

