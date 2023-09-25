Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - May 26, 2011
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date May 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
