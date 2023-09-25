Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1870
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
