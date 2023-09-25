2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF65 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)