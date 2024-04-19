Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2317 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 C at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

