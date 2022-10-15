Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

