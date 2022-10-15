Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1869
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1869 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
