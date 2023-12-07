Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

