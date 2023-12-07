Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search