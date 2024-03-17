Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

