2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)