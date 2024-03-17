Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1868
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 793 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place March 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
