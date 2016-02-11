Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt am Main
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

