2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3)