2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 C (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt am Main
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark C. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Frankfurt am Main Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
