Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1867
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search