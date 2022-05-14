Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog William I Coins of Prussia in 1867 All Prussian coins Prussian silver coins Prussian coins 2-1/2 Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search