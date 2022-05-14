2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1834 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1)