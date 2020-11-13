Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

