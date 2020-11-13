2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (1)