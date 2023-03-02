2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (1)