Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

