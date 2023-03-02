Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 A (Prussia, William I)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1865
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1625 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
