Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period William I
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1864
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
