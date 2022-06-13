Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A (Prussia, William I)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, William I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 with mark A. This silver coin from the times William I struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

